UPDATE: Manhunt Continues for Escaped Prisoners

UPDATE: Deputies are looking for another vehicle said to be connected to the fugitives on the run after murdering two corrections officers.

According to a post by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page, authorities are looking for a white 2008 Ford F-250 with the tag BCX5372.

The truck is a standard cab with a dent in the right rear quarter panel. It has tool boxes on both sides. The truck was stolen in Morgan County from the Seven Islands Road area.

The 2004 green Honda Civic was found.

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two inmates from Hancock State Prison escaped a transport bus and are accused of shooting and killing two correction officers Tuesday morning.

The escape happened on Highway 16.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the prisoners escaped the bus and then stole a 2004 green four door Honda Civic with the tag number RJB6601.

“We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9mm pistols that were taken from the correction officers,” Sills said. “They are dangerous beyond description.”

Inmates Donnie Russell Rowe,43, and Ricky Dubose,24, were accused of shooting and killing Officer Christopher Monica,42, and Curtis Billue,58.

Sheriff Sills said investigators don’t know how the inmates got loose.

“This is a secure bus. How they got though the locks and things to to that area, I do not know how they got out,” Sills said.

Commissioner Gregg Dozier, from the Department of Corrections, said one of the escaped inmates is a validated Ghostface Gang member.

But the department is unsure if they gang has a connection to the escape.

Sheriff Sill said the department does not know if the escape was planned or if it was a moment of opportunity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is offering a $60,000 reward for anyone who can help with information that leads to the arrest of the two prisoners.