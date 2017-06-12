Coyote Removal Helps Georgia wildlife

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – About 70,000 coyotes are killed during deer season (September – January), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The Department created the Coyote Challenge as a way to help reduce the number of coyotes in Georgia and to help wildlife.

Mark Wooley, a hunter in Monroe County, won a lifetime hunting license after turning in two coyotes.

“In Georgia Coyotes have no natural predator, so if we don’t get out there and do our part to help manage the numbers, you know then nothing will,” Wooley said.

He said he lures coyotes in by using a recorded animal noise.

“We’ll take an electronic call that will play a sound that will mimic their prey to help lure them in to gun range,” Wooley said.

Kevin Kramer, Region Supervisor for Game Management Region 4, said it’s important for hunters to kill coyotes to save baby deer.

“It’s beneficial to get the hunters out there to remove the coyotes at the time of the year when it’s going to have the most impact on the reducing of the predation of white tail deer fawn,” Kramer said.

He said it’s easy for hunters to join the challenge.

“If they want to participate in this challenge they can bring the animals to any Game Management Office in the state and they’re are also several law enforcement offices that will record the harvest as well,” Kramer said.

Each participate can submit up to five coyotes each month to enter a monthly drawing for a lifetime hunting license.

Wooley said he is excited that he won the lifetime license and now wants to help his oldest son get one.

He said it’s important for him to teach his sons how to hunt, like his grandpa did for him.

“They love going out and hunting, it’s something that my grandfather passed on to me and you know I’m passing it on to them,” Wooley said.

The Coyote Challenge will end in late August.

If you want to know where you can bring coyotes and learn more rules about the challenge, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Rork1

    Ask what the evidence is that this works. PA game managers refused to implement bounties on coyotes because there’s no evidence that it has worked, ever. It may be popular with hunters though, and coyote hunters sure like to talk like they are doing us all a favor, for self-serving reasons – they repeat it endlessly. I’m not against coyote hunts, but if you are spending money on it, there should be an experiment to tell what the effect size is. The primary outcome should be differences in deer shot by humans, not how many coyotes are killed. What is the analysis plan? (yes, I’m a statistician)

Related News

2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Prescribed burns allow Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources to help environment
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»