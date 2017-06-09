'Ghost Ship' Fire Defendant in Near Mental Breakdown, Lawyer Says

SAN FRANCISCO — The operator of an Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in a massive fire is experiencing a near mental breakdown following his arrest on involuntary manslaughter charges, his attorneys said Friday.

Lawyer Tony Serra disclosed the details about his client, Derick Almena, at a news conference, using a photo of Almena and his family as a backdrop.

Serra said Almena is experiencing “almost total destruction of his mental stability.” Jeffrey Krasnoff, another attorney for Almena, said Almena was “deeply distraught.”

“People died in his house. He is definitely having mental problems processing this, like anyone would,” Krasnoff said.

Serra claimed prosecutors charged Almena to shield the true culprits — public agencies that failed to ensure the warehouse was safe.

Authorities say Almena, 47, rented the warehouse and illegally converted it into low-cost housing for artists and an entertainment venue.

Almena and a second man, Max Harris, 27, were arrested Monday after a six-month investigation of the Dec. 2 fire that occurred during an unpermitted electronic music concert at the building known as the Ghost Ship.

  • I.R.H.

    What about Chor Ng? It’s her warehouse.

