Bibb County Sheriff’s Office opens new downtown annex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Solving crimes in Bibb County just got a boost toward efficiency.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon to officially open the brand new Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Downtown Annex, located on Third Street in Macon.

According to Sheriff David Davis, the new facility will now bring several departments together into one place in hopes of streamlining the crime fighting process.

“(It) really brings some efficiencies and puts everyone in one place where they can talk to each other, compare notes, talk about what’s going on in the community and hopefully solve crimes better,” said Davis.

The Annex is on the site of the old Sears-Roebuck store that served downtown Macon for years.

  • NotFromHereButHereNow

    For those of us that were not born in Macon, could the full address be provided. I understand that “everyone” knows to “go down the road and turn left where the old barn used to be and then turn right where Clancey’s cow died” but a full address would be very helpful.

