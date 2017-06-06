Dublin VA Center addresses low ratings, working toward improvements

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Poor reviews in the past for Dublin’s VA medical center will soon be no more–or at least that’s what the center’s director is working toward.

Director Maryalice Morro says problems from the dwindling number of physicians on staff to the small number of patients have played a large part in the hospital being scored a 1 star facility by the Veteran’s Association.

But she wants vets and stakeholders to know that the Dublin VA center is still a facility they can trust and they’re working to improve in areas they may have fallen short.

“You can look internally and see it. We continue to show improvement over where we were quarter after quarter after quarter for the last three quarters, so it’s a work in progress and we take it very seriously and we’re always looking for ways to improve everything we do,” said Morro.

Morro says their top priorities are using technology to ease the appointment process, pushing suicide prevention, and giving vets a better experience while at their doctor visits.