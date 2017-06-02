Dollar General robbed, suspect steals cash drawer

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A robbery took place at the Dollar General Store located at 5544 Thomaston Road in Macon Thursday night.

It happened just before 10:15 P.M. The robber entered the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. He stole the cash drawer with money inside and ran off. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as about 5’7” and was wearing black t-shirt covering his face, a black hoodie, gray pants and white and blue colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    When are you business owners going to learn to pack a weapon and shoot these worthless scumbags down within your business or even give them your money and shoot the sleazer said as they leave?

Related News

1 day ago
4 Comments for this article
Suspected opioid overdoses leads to 4 deaths in 48 hours in Middle Georgia
Read More»
robbery, grocery
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bibb deputies search for Shell convenience store robber
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
The B.S. Report: Time to cut Bartolo loose
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»