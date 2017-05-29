Middle Georgians honor fallen veterans at Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People mourning the losses and celebrating the lives of veterans celebrated Monday including those right here in Middle Georgia.

Residents gathered at the Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery to pay their respects on this bittersweet occasion. Beyond the backyard barbecue and pool parties, lies a deeper meaning for Memorial Day.

“The memorial for me is my husband. I lost him in 2016 and my brother was in the Marines, so it’s just something I feel I needed to be here,” said resident Edna Nixon.

Sorrow and celebration filled everyone’s heart as flags waved at half mast.

“It was a tremendous outpouring of people here and it really means a lot to see people come out and remember our loved ones,” said Senator Rick Williams.

It’s a balancing act for residents like Edna Nixon–who came seeking support in her mourning, and comfort in her celebration.

“Definitely honoring the memory for this service, for the people that they are, and the people that lost them,” Nixon said.

But Senator Williams says he believes the holiday is about more than just loss.

“It’s also a day of healing that they come out and they see everyone remember their loved one and the veterans,” he said.

Nixon says being around others who’ve experienced the same kind of loss was therapeutic.

“They’re the ones that have served, the families are serving in their own way, but I’m glad to be with them to honor those people,” she said.

Recognizing soldiers passed for the duty they took on–protecting the American people.