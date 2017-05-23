Macon-Bibb committee approves paid parental leave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners approved paid maternity and paternity leave for city employees. New moms used to have use their vacation and sick days. Now, they will get four weeks of paid leave.

Fathers and adoptive parents get one week. This resolution is similar to the one passed in Warner Robins in March. Commissioner Virgil Watkins is sponsoring the resolution with the support of Georgia Women and Those Who Stand with Us.

“For our city, our county, to step forward in support and say this is important for families is a great thing for our area and important for families here,” said Claire Cox, member of Georgia Women.

The resolution was passed in committee, but it still needs to be passed in commission in the next couple of weeks. Georgia Women is trying to help other surrounding counties adopt this policy. They are currently working with Houston County.

 

  • Elizabeth

    I wish they would make the law for not only city/government workers but for everyone-that isn’t very fair. How come government employees are the only ones to get these benefits when my employer also forces me to use sick time and vacation time? They don’t offer paternal leave at all, but your only concern is for government jobs, not everyone works for the government. So win? Not for me even though I work in macon

