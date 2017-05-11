Methodist Home tackling Georgia’s foster parent shortage

19 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – May is Foster Care Awareness month — bringing light to the growing number of Foster care children without homes. The Methodist Home in Macon is doing its part to address the high demand for Foster parents.

In Middle Georgia alone, there are more than 600 foster children in the system waiting to be placed with families.

That’s why the Methodist Home’s Hope Foster Care program has been working to recruit and train more foster parents here in Middle Georgia–foster parents like Elle Garrison.

Elle Garrison is a foster mother to four children—a one year-old, two year-old, three year-old and 12 year-old.

“I’m kind of out of the box of what people would picture for a foster family,” she said.

She’s a single parent with a full house–and she was trained through the HOPE Foster Care program.

“Our entire goal is to recruit train and then support foster Families here in Middle Georgia,” said resource developer Loren Rae Grace.

Bibb County DCFS’s Paul Williamson says the demand for local foster parents like Elle Garrison is high, but the number of families willing to become foster parents–not so much.

“We just don’t have the families so that we’re able to place the children inside the middle Georgia area,” he said.

That’s why Grace says she and others want to keep these kids close to home–by recruiting more local residents to become foster parents.

“If they’re placed far away from their community then that means their ongoing communication with their biological family is much more of a challenge, If we can keep children here in middle Georgia we can make sure they remain connected to their community connected to their biological family,” said Grace.

It’s a 10 week program to guide parents through the process.

“It’s called IMPACT training so they go through the training, we equip them to meet the needs of children who have come through trauma, we equip them to make sure their homes are ready and we help them through the home steady process,” Grace added.

Garrison says even though fostering isn’t always easy she wants others to know you don’t have to be perfect to be a parent.

“You know to love kids and to embrace a different family that probably comes from a different place than they come from.” She continued, “If you are willing to provide for one child a safe place to go you’d be a great fit for foster care.”

There are more than 13,000 foster kids across the state and 650 of those are here in Middle Georgia.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent through HOPE foster care it’s not too late to sign up before their next IMPACT session starts.

The session will begin May 25th. You can find more information about the program here .

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Cancer Hater

    Please do not be fooled by her pretty looks or her sweet voice. All she cares about is social popularity! She will go at great lengths to gain that and tell many lies to achieve it. She did not even honestly earn her college diploma, she turned in a paper that was not even written by her, an act that would have gotten her expelled. Her sole purpose for living is to dominate in social popularity and she will go to great lengths to obtain her goal. Don’t be fooled.

  • Cancer Hater

    She is of the philosophy of “he or she who dies with the most friends wins!”

  • Cancer Hater

    Kids deserve smart role models. Elle is about as dumb as they come.

  • Cancer Hater

    And BTW look how fat she is!

  • Cancer Hater

    She’s a walking tub of lard.

  • Cancer Hater

    and a pathetic one at that.

  • Get a life crazy man

    I hope Elle has a restraining order against the “cancer sucks” commenter. He sounds like an obsessed psycho who has her pictures all over his wall and sniffs an old tissue of hers that she threw in the trash can 15 years ago. Get a life man…leave this woman who is giving her life to foster children alone.

    • Cancer Hater

      Actually badmouthing those you don’t like is every American’s first amendment right 😉

    • Cancer Hater

      If you don’t like that you can always move to Cuba.

    • Cancer Hater

      And she is not doing it for the kids. She is doing it to help boost her social popularity status.

    • Cancer Hater

      And if anybody has pictures of her all over their wall it’s herself. That’s what narcissists do. They worship themselves.

    • Cancer Hater

      And if she should throw anything in the trash it should be her college diploma.

    • Cancer Hater

      Do you want to know where this woman’s values lie? She turns in papers in college that were not even written by her, an act that usually results in expulsion, she only befriends the socially popular kids. One time I approached her at a party and told her that something she had done to me recently was “selfish, rotten, and low.” Her response, “yeah well. I’m also pretty.” And later she comes to me asking for a truce and I said sure lets talk it out, she didn’t respond, and she insisted that she had nothing to talk to me about and that she didn’t have to talk about anything. You see? She comes to me asking for a truce and she thinks she can set the terms and conditions? No! That is not how reasonable people think, that is how entitlementalist low-lifes think! She insisted forgiveness doesn’t have requirements. This kind of philosophy is not only false, it’s insane! Passage of time, no longer doing what it is for which you are asking forgiveness, remorse, those are all requirements! People like this should NOT be foster parents. They are just a toxic influence on people.

    • Cancer Hater

      The only thing that would result in someone like that being a foster parent or any kind of parent for that matter is just creating more low-lifes just like them.

    • Cancer Hater

      People like her are a big part of what is wrong with the world today.

    • Cancer Hater

      As always, her supporters have no rebuttal for her.

  • Cancer Hater

    Don’t be fooled by this woman. She is not a good influence in the lives of kids. She didn’t even honestly earn her college diploma. All she cares about is social popularity.

  • Cancer Hater

    She once turned in a midterm paper that was written by somebody else. An act that would have gotten her expelled from the university. Then maybe she’d be working where she belongs, the late shift at Hooters. And her diploma would be where it belongs, in a landfill.

  • Cancer Hater

    She thinks she is entitled to everything. People like her are a big problem of what is wrong with the world today. The only thing that will result from her being any kind of parent is creating more entitlementalist low lifes.

Related News

Thousands expected to donate to nonprofits for Georgia Gives Day
7 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Thousands expected to donate to nonprofits for Georgia Gives Day
Read More»
Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club holds fundraising ride for The Methodist Home
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club holds fundraising ride for The Methodist Home
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Totes 2 Tots’ expects to help over 500 middle Georgia foster children
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»