Macon-Bibb mayor proposes to increase property tax

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Robert Reichert is thinking about increasing property sales tax. It’s all in effort to balance out the county’s budget. Mayor Reichert proposed $145 million for the general budget, which would $4 million more than the current budget.

In order to get there, he’s suggesting  a three mil increase on property taxes. That means for owners of a $100,000 home, they would pay $99 dollars more every year.

“It’s not an unbearable burden, I don’t think, to have the kind of community and the kind of town that we all want to live in,” said Mayor Reichert. “That has adequate parks, green space, public safety and all of the essential services.”

Mayor Reichert also suggested another penny sales tax, called the Other Local Options Sales Tax (OLOST). That would be an alternative to the millage rate, but they can’t get it in time for this current year.

Nothing is final on tax increases. There has to be a series of meetings and then a public vote.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Susan

    What the crap!!! I just heard about this last night and $99 may not be a lot to you mayor but it is a lot to me!!! My budget is so tight and i cannot cut anything more from it. I do not have cable (I use an antenna) i do have internet but that is all and my electric bill and water bill. Car insurance and home mortgage and of course, trash bill. and that is a rip off if i ever saw it, i have one 13 gallon trash bag that goes out every week and it cost me $5 for someone to pick it up. why are you trying to bleed dry the homeowners? My house note went up $70 (because of insurance) and i have no extra money at all. If this passes, i will have to get a part time job to pay it. And i am retired, i paid my dues and taxes. why are you bleeding me dry!!!! Are you trying to run out of Macon all the good tax paying people?????

Related News

6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb commissioners approve funding for two group homes
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb commissioners discuss the future of Macon Transit Authority
Read More»
2 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb receives $1.5 million to stretch Second Street corridor Vision Block
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»