Monroe County’s “Queen Pin,” 27 others arrested in meth ring bust

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple police agencies arrested nearly 30 people in a Monroe County meth distribution ring Wednesday.

Included in the arrests was Jayna Forbus, “Monroe County’s Queen Pin.” Investigators conducted traffic stops, search warrants and electronic surveillance on Forbus, which led to 27 other arrests.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Forbus and her co-conspirators are accused of trafficking meth, ecstasy, hydrocodone pain pills and marijuana. The street value of the drugs seized is worth more than $55,000.

“Operation No Doze” was a joint effort between Drug and Criminal Investigators from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Marshals from the Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The following people are still wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Derek Stewart, 30

Kyle Nolan Peters, 35

Evelyn Lois Perdue, 49

Jonathan Allen Mclendon, 32

