Bibb skate park opens with ribbon cutting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb is using SPLOST money to help skaters.

“Just cruisin, really,” said Skater Ricky Hellard. “Wind in your face.”

Skating lets Ricky Hellard get away.

“It’s like it’s an escape,” said Hellard.

But Macon-Bibb didn’t want him and his fellow skaters to go too far.

“It’s fun, it’s good exercise,” said Hellard.

So they opened the SPLOST-funded Central City Skate Park.

“This is something we love doing, and it’s just great,” said Hellard.

The idea had been in the works for some time–with skaters going to meetings to have input.

“It’s a lot better than wood,” said Hellard. “I mean it’s concrete, it’s gloss but it’s actually pretty grip-y, unlike indoor skate parks the floor’s actually pretty slick and dusty.”

That was one of the main problems with the old indoor skate park at Central City Park.

“So you have more control, I mean the ramps are built just perfectly so it’s easy to ride,” said Hellard.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Larry Schlesinger supported the project from the start.

“We just inaugurated what is now the coolest place in Macon,” said Schlesinger.

He says the taxpayers made it possible.

“My vision is to make Macon Georgia the skateboard center of the state, perhaps even the southeast,” said Schlesinger.

So the county hopes skater will get away by coming to Central City Park.

“All the worries and the outside of the world is gone,” said Hellard.

Schlesinger says the plan is to add even more to the skate park in the next phase of the project.