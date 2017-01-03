One person dead in I-16 accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are investigating an accident that left one person dead. It happened around 8:15 Tuesday night on I-16 westbound before the I-75 interchange.

We’re told a SUV and an 18-wheeler side-swiped each other. It was reported that a 2011 International Tractor Trailer, driven by Carlton Kiser of Union City, Georgia, was stopped in the left lane with the emergency flashers on after being involved in the  accident with a 2012 Acura DMX, driven by 73-year-old Anh Kim Merritt of Macon.

Then, a 2015 Volvo Tractor Trailer crashed into the 18-wheeler. Coroner Leon Jones says that person was killed. The victim’s name will not be released until family is notified.

  • Audrey Lynn Lutz

    I am happy I waited 8 months after my father being killed to watch this, because the family just recently saw these pics.

