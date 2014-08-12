Macon preserves history with cobblestones

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Officials found cobblestones buried under Second Street during construction.

The Director of Parks and Beautification, Stephen Lawson, said they plan to wash and reuse these cobblestones in other beautification projects.

These projects will include Anderson Park, Rose Hill, and The Oglethorpe Roundabout.

Lawson said reusing the cobblestones preserves Macon’s history and saves the county money, since commissioners won’t have to spend money on new materials.

The county leaders are trying to make Macon more aesthetically pleasing, starting with Downtown.

Dorothy Ridley, owner of Dots Forget Me Nots in Downtown, believes these changes are great for business.

"So far, we’ve had quite a few people coming down and complimenting on the new look," said Ridley.

With all of these changes, both Lawson and Ridley hope to see more people coming to Downtown.