Alleged “Westside Gangsta Crips” arrested after jail raketeering investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office recently busted up a prison racketeering ring.

Three people were arrested and charged with identity fraud, two of which are accused of being members of the “Westside Gangsta Crips.”

Denise Krieger and Kodie Di Diego are charged with Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization which is the RICO violation.

Krieger and Diego admitted to investigators they were a part of the “Westside Gangsta Crips.”

They are accused of “unlawfully appropriate financial transaction card funds, and or cash upon an inmate’s release.

The accused did conduct and /or profit from two or more agreed upon/sucessful transactions.

Bibb County LEC, Securus, Prevatek, My Care Pack, and Telerus documentation confirmed regular, fraudulent financial transaction, card transfers’ deposits over an approximate two month period. The accused has encouraged minors and other individuals to participate or facilitate card fraud transactions,” according to arrest warrants.

Investigators noted on their arrest warrants, “admission of the above activities were obtained through recorded Bibb County LEC inmate telephone calls.”

Krieger and Diegio are also charged with participation in a street gang, identity fraud and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jamie Krieger was also arrested during the investigation. He is charged with identity fraud, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the arrest warrant.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are not releasing details about the arrest, at this time.

Check back with 41NBC.com for more information about this story.