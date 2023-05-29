20-year-old missing, possibly drowned

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies are searching for a possible drowning victim. According to a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to Frank Amerson Park, at the Ocmulgee River regarding a possible drowning just after 5:30pm Sunday evening.

Witnesses stated that they saw their friend floating behind them on an innertube but when they looked away and then back, he was no longer there. No one witnessed the male subject go into the river. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department dive team has been contacted and are attempting to locate 20-year-old Raymund Ellison Jr of Centerville. The next of kin has been notified of the search.

Stay with 41 NBC for updates as they become available.