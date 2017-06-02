Dollar General robbed, suspect steals cash drawer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A robbery took place at the Dollar General Store located at 5544 Thomaston Road in Macon Thursday night.

It happened just before 10:15 P.M. The robber entered the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. He stole the cash drawer with money inside and ran off. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as about 5’7” and was wearing black t-shirt covering his face, a black hoodie, gray pants and white and blue colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.