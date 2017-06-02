Fans can line up for Gregg Allman’s funeral

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Workers were fixing up Snow’s Memorial Chapel in downtown Macon Friday afternoon.

Gregg Allman’s funeral will be at Snow’s at 1:00 p.m., but it is not open to the public.

But, fans are allowed to line up for the funeral procession.

Big House Volunteer Melessa Mims said she is going to the procession because Allman’s music is important to her.

“My parents brought me up listening to the Allman Brothers and it’s just one of the most fond memories I have of my daddy,” Mims said.

She said many fans from different states have stopped by to pay their respects to Allman.

“The whole atmosphere is just very special and it’s just very touching,” Mims said.

Robert Six, a fan from Texas, said he came to see The Big House.

“I like the front room. All of the rooms are really good. They did a good job,” Six said.

He said Allman is his favorite artist because of his unique vocals.

Six laughed and continued, “I’m old so I was around when he was.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the funeral procession will begin on Cherry Street, go east to First Street, turn left and travel north on First Street to Riverside Drive, turn left on Riverside Drive, and then travel west to 1000 block of Riverside Drive making a right into the entrance of the cemetery.

The Sheriff’s Department recommends fans who attend the procession to park at 801 or 1090 Riverside Drive.

Saturday afternoon there will be a private event for the Allman family at the Big House, so streets will be closed.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the section of Vineville Avenue between Rogers Avenue and Corbin Avenue will be reduced to 2 lanes beginning at 4:00 p.m. If necessary, traffic may be blocked in that section of Vineville Avenue and detoured to Corbin and Rogers Avenue.