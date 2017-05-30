Possible shift for Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare directors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A shift in the Macon-Bibb County Budget could mean a shift for Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Directors. It’s a change suggested at a committee meeting to commissioners last week. One commissioner, says he’s not on board.

This change would mean the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office would handle the animal control side, anything to do with law enforcement. Sheriff David Davis says cases will run more efficiently this way, but commissioner Mallory Jones says he’s afraid animal welfare will be even more understaffed than they already are.

The proposal suggests to shift Animal Welfare Director, Sonja Adams and Assistant Director, Cson Johnson to work under the sheriff’s office.

“All the animal lovers in Macon are saying ‘we finally, finally have a terrific shelter and a terrific staff running it’,” said Commissioner Jones. “‘So, why are you doing this? Why are you dismantling the Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter?'”

“The issuing of citations, investigations of cruelty of neglect and those type things that the sheriff’s office would have full responsibility,” said Sheriff Davis.

Right now, most cases are handled by the Animal Welfare, then, if needed to, transferred to the sheriff’s office.

“It’s better for us to be involved from the beginning of a case investigation, the beginning of a complaint, so that we make sure that it’s followed through properly,” said Sheriff Davis.

Commissioner Jones says it may work well, but they still have needs with the shelter itself. He says it is understaffed.

“You’re losing your director. A director just like other departments, oversees the whole operation,” said Commissioner Jones. “You’re taking the director, Sonja Adams out and you’re taking the assistant director, Cson Johnson out. Those two ladies, who do a terrific job.”

Nothing is final since it was just a proposal. When it comes time for commissioners to vote, Commissioner Jones says he’ll vote against it unless a couple of the employees are moved to work forty hours a week.

“It’ll make a tremendous difference for the operations of the shelter,” said Commissioner Jones.

Cson Johnson says no matter what happens, they will continue to provide public safety and services for the community.