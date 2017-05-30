12-year old girl hit by car in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A twelve year old girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Monday night in Macon.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Kitchens Road near Shurling Drive.

19 year old Marisa Eleby was traveling north on Kitchens Road when the girl crossed in front of her path.

Eleby tried to avoid hitting her but was unable. The girl sustained minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

  • Seriously Challenging

    What is a 12-year-old girl doing out at 11pm without an adult? I think the parents should be charged with Child Endangerment and arrested. BOTH PARENTS!!! Whether they are still together or not, they are still responsible for this child.

1 Comments for this article
