Portland Mayor Wants to Cancel 'Alt Right' Rallies

A heart-shaped wreath covered with positive messages hangs on a traffic light pole at a memorial for two bystanders who were stabbed to death in Portland, Ore, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Gillian Flaccus / AP

An image posted on Chapman’s Facebook page last month showed what appeared to be a crude painting featuring the Muslim Prophet Muhammad and activist Linda Sarsour, who helped organize the National Women’s March on Washington and has received repeated death threats over a planned commencement speech at the City University of New York,

the New York Times reported.

Related:

How Berkeley Became a New Battleground for Free Speech

“We took our Mohamed/Sarsour meme to Times Square and turned it into an art exhibit,” Chapman wrote. “The local Muslims were beside themselves hah hah!”

A “march against Sharia” is scheduled for the same plaza on June 10. The event’s organizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon actually criticized the mayor on Monday, saying in a

statement on Twitter that “the government cannot revoke or deny a permit based on the viewpoint of the demonstrators. Period.”

A group behind a planned counter-demonstration on June 4, called “Rose City Antifa,” also said it had no plans to cancel.

“As a group focused on the community, our efforts are centered in the community, not the mayor’s office,” the Rose City group said in a statement to NBC News. “The Portland community is clearly opposed to this rally occurring, and on June 4th, we will stand against it.”