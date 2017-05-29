Portland Mayor Wants to Cancel 'Alt Right' Rallies

Gillian Flaccus / AP
An image posted on Chapman’s Facebook page last month showed what appeared to be a crude painting featuring the Muslim Prophet Muhammad and activist Linda Sarsour, who helped organize the National Women’s March on Washington and has received repeated death threats over a planned commencement speech at the City University of New York,
Related:
How Berkeley Became a New Battleground for Free Speech
“We took our Mohamed/Sarsour meme to Times Square and turned it into an art exhibit,” Chapman wrote. “The local Muslims were beside themselves hah hah!”
A “march against Sharia” is scheduled for the same plaza on June 10. The event’s organizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon actually criticized the mayor on Monday, saying in a
statement on Twitter that “the government cannot revoke or deny a permit based on the viewpoint of the demonstrators. Period.”
A group behind a planned counter-demonstration on June 4, called “Rose City Antifa,” also said it had no plans to cancel.
“As a group focused on the community, our efforts are centered in the community, not the mayor’s office,” the Rose City group said in a statement to NBC News. “The Portland community is clearly opposed to this rally occurring, and on June 4th, we will stand against it.”