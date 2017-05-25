Three teenagers arrested in aggravated assault incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault incident that happened Wednesday night.

18-year-old Malik Bonner, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old were arrested near the 100 block of Comer Terrace after another person was shot during an altercation around 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Bonner and the two teenagers were arguing with another person concerning five dollars. The 15-year-old eventually retrieved a handgun and fired several shots, striking 17-year-old Shelna Hicks in the leg.

Hicks was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Bonner and the 14-year-old have been charged with affray (fighting in public). The 15-year-old has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a minor, reckless conduct, and affray.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Malik Bonner