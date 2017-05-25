Two suspects arrested in Macon for breaking into cars

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two suspects have been charged in connection with a series of entering auto cases, said the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department in a news release.

Two male juveniles were arrested near the 3200 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, after deputies responded to a call of someone breaking into a vehicle.

After being interviewed by the police, it was determined the two suspects, 15 and 16 years-old, were responsible for other entering auto incidents in the Ingleside area.

Both were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    Hate it some owner didn’t see them and shoot the scumbags.

Related News

robbery, grocery
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Store clerk hit in the head during armed robbery
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Convicted Warner Robins murderer sentenced to life in prison
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
The B.S. Report: Minor league baseball in Macon?
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»