Two suspects arrested in Macon for breaking into cars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two suspects have been charged in connection with a series of entering auto cases, said the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department in a news release.

Two male juveniles were arrested near the 3200 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, after deputies responded to a call of someone breaking into a vehicle.

After being interviewed by the police, it was determined the two suspects, 15 and 16 years-old, were responsible for other entering auto incidents in the Ingleside area.

Both were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.