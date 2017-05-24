Veil or No Veil? Why Melania Trump Wore a Mantilla at the Vatican

Former President Bill Clinton (2nd L) and Pope John Paul II, Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) and Dorothy Rodham (L) seen during an exchange of gifts at the Vatican, June 2, 1994. Luciano Mellace / Reuters file

However, Melania and Ivanka Trump both stuck with tradition, wearing black, conservative outfits with the mantilla affixed to their head.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, told the Associated Press that Melania Trump’s decision to wear a mantilla followed Vatican protocol that women who have an audience with the pope wear long sleeves, formal black clothing and a veil to cover their head.

She added that in Saudi Arabia, the government did not request that Mrs. Trump wear a head covering known as a hijab, or a headscarf, the Associated Press reported.

Despite tradition, a Vatican spokesman told the Telegraph that Pope Francis has been relaxing the dress code and that there are no “hard and fast” rules women must follow.