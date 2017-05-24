Veil or No Veil? Why Melania Trump Wore a Mantilla at the Vatican

Luciano Mellace / Reuters file
However, Melania and Ivanka Trump both stuck with tradition, wearing black, conservative outfits with the mantilla affixed to their head.
Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, told the Associated Press that Melania Trump’s decision to wear a mantilla followed Vatican protocol that women who have an audience with the pope wear long sleeves, formal black clothing and a veil to cover their head.
She added that in Saudi Arabia, the government did not request that Mrs. Trump wear a head covering known as a hijab, or a headscarf, the Associated Press reported.
Despite tradition, a Vatican spokesman told the Telegraph that Pope Francis has been relaxing the dress code and that there are no “hard and fast” rules women must follow.