TSA Tests Tougher Screening at 10 Airports

Marion Anzuoni / Reuters
The test is unrelated to reports that
laptops could be banned on flights to the United States from Europe. Instead, normal screening of air passengers remains a monumental task, and there’s no way around the inconvenience, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said recently in a speech.
“I think that is unavoidable until we can come up with a technology that you can just walk through and is perfect,” Kelly said.
The TSA said Tuesday that while passengers are likely to undergo more bag checks, it is also “testing quicker and more targeted procedures” at the 10 airports.
It didn’t say what those quicker procedures were. But if the test is successful, the new procedures could be rolled out nationwide, the agency said.
The 10 airports where the test is being run are:
- Boise (Idaho) Airport
- Colorado Springs Airport
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Florida) International Airport
- Logan International Airport in Boston
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Lubbock (Texas) Preston Smith International Airport
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico
- McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport