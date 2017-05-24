TSA Tests Tougher Screening at 10 Airports

A passenger holding her baby prepares to go through a security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport on December 29, 2009 in Los Angeles. File Marion Anzuoni / Reuters

The test is unrelated to reports that

laptops could be banned on flights to the United States from Europe. Instead, normal screening of air passengers remains a monumental task, and there’s no way around the inconvenience, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said recently in a speech.

“I think that is unavoidable until we can come up with a technology that you can just walk through and is perfect,” Kelly said.

The TSA said Tuesday that while passengers are likely to undergo more bag checks, it is also “testing quicker and more targeted procedures” at the 10 airports.

It didn’t say what those quicker procedures were. But if the test is successful, the new procedures could be rolled out nationwide, the agency said.

The 10 airports where the test is being run are: