Trump Meets Somber Pope at the Vatican

ROME — Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday — the latest in a string of high-level meetings at sites sacred to the world’s three great monotheistic religions.

The president was greeted by a line of Gentlemen of His Holiness — an exclusive group of dignitaries who advise the pope.

A small procession then led the president to meet the somber pontiff, and the leaders sat down together at the Apostolic Palace. The two then started a private audience.

First lady Melania Trump, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner accompanied him.

The meeting with the world’s more than one billion Catholics caps off a trip during which Trump visited the birthplace of Islam, Saudi Arabia, and then Jerusalem and Bethlehem — highlighting the president’s outreach to Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Trump’s reception in Europe was low-key compared to the extravagantly warm welcomes he received in Riyadh and Jerusalem. Greenpeace climate change activists projected the message “Planet Earth First” over St. Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, protesters hung a sign saying “Rome Resists” on a bridge in the Vatican.

