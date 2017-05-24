Trump Meets Somber Pope at the Vatican

ROME — Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday — the latest in a string of high-level meetings at sites sacred to the world’s three great monotheistic religions.

The president was greeted by a line of Gentlemen of His Holiness — an exclusive group of dignitaries who advise the pope.

A small procession then led the president to meet the somber pontiff, and the leaders sat down together at the Apostolic Palace. The two then started a private audience.

First lady Melania Trump, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner accompanied him.

The meeting with the world’s more than one billion Catholics caps off a trip during which Trump visited the birthplace of Islam, Saudi Arabia, and then Jerusalem and Bethlehem — highlighting the president’s outreach to Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Trump’s reception in Europe was low-key compared to the extravagantly warm welcomes he received in Riyadh and Jerusalem. Greenpeace climate change activists projected the message “Planet Earth First” over St. Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, protesters hung a sign saying “Rome Resists” on a bridge in the Vatican.

Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican on Wednesday. Alessandra Tarantino / AP

Trump and the famously humble pontiff have disagreed in the past. During the campaign, Francis criticized Trump’s promise to build a wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” Francis said then.

Trump reacted to the pontiff’s

comments by calling Francis “disgraceful” for doubting his faith.

F. Brinley Bruton reported from London.