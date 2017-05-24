Tributes Pour in for Those Killed in Manchester Blast

Martyn Hett, 29, was killed in the Manchester attack outside an Ariana Grande concert. via Facebook

Hett also created a stir in 2015 after he got a full-color portrait of actress Anne Kirkbride, who played Deirdre Barlow on the British soap opera “Coronation Street,” tattooed on his calf.

Local papers had noted that he and boyfriend Russell Hayward were superfans of “Coronation Street” — sometimes shortened to “Corrie.”

After learning of Hett’s death, Hayward wrote on Twitter: “Soulmate doesn’t even come close. Come back to us Martyn so we can watch last nights Corrie together.”

After news of his death broke, Hett’s name began trending on Twitter in the U.K.

“He would, I think it’s safe to say, be f—— loving this,” Dan Hett, who said he was Martyn Hett’s brother, wrote in a tweet with an image of the list of trending items.

Hayward tweeted on Wednesday that Hett died in the explosion after the concert, and later confirmed his death to NBC News but declined to comment further. Hett’s Facebook page has since been turned into a “remembering” page.

“We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive,” Hayward wrote on Twitter. “He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.”

Hayward went on to express his heartbreak over losing Hett, and thanked his family and friends for their support before writing that he loved Hett and “always will.”

Hett’s Twitter page had several tweets saying how excited he was to be going to Grande’s concert on Monday night, and his love for her music. More than 400 people replied to his final tweet about being there.