Toddlers Among 31 Migrants Drowned off Libya: Rescuers

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

At least 31 people — mostly young children — drowned Wednesday after falling from a packed migrant boat while trying to reach Europe from North Africa, rescuers said.

The vessel, one of a group off the Libya coast, listed suddenly, sending about 200 occupants tumbling into the Mediterranean Sea, Italian Coast Guard commander Cosimo Nicastro told Reuters.

“At least 20 dead bodies were spotted in the water,” he said.

Rescue group Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) said it had recovered 31 bodies. “Most are toddlers,” the group’s co-founder Chris Catrambone said on Twitter.

The coast guard called in more ships to help with the rescue, saying about 1,700 migrants were packed into about 15 vessels.

More than 1,300 people have died already this year on the most dangerous route for migrants fleeing towards Europe from poverty and war across Africa and the Middle East

Despite efforts by Italy and other European Union nations to bolster Libya’s coastal patrols, record numbers of migrants are coming this year.

Image: Crew on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) vessel 'Phoenix' help a man bound for Italy, Wednesday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

28 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Stephanie Gosk: Why I Transferred Colleges — And What It Taught Me
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Vermonters Turn Their Backs on Vaccine 'Debate'
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
New Police Task Force to Target Indonesian Gays
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»