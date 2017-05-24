Stephanie Gosk: Why I Transferred Colleges — And What It Taught Me

College, much like clothing, is about the fit. A school environment can be satisfying and confidence-giving. But sometimes, it can be far from comfortable. Just ask Stephanie Gosk.

The NBC News correspondent matriculated at Vermont’s Middlebury College, but quickly realized she wanted something the rural school just couldn’t offer.

“Although I liked my classes and the teachers were good, I really felt like I needed a different kind of experience, namely a school in a city,” Gosk explained in an interview for NBC News’ College Game Plan series.

“About halfway through that fall semester, I said to my parents, ‘You know what, I think I may try to transfer.’ And the phone dropped. They were not excited with the idea of me transferring,” Gosk said.

“But they had this great plan: They thought, ‘Well, that’s fine. We’re not going to get involved at all. And if she really wants to transfer, she’ll handle the whole thing herself.'”

Enter, Georgetown.

“I decided that it would be an incredible experience to not only go to a great school like Georgetown, but to be in Washington, D.C. and to be a student in the city was an idea that I was super excited about,” she explained.

“I was excited just by the challenge of it all.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Gosk’s decision to transfer — including her biggest piece of advice for current high school students and their parents. It isn’t what you’d expect!