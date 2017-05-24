New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Drops, Promises 'A Great War'

War is coming.

Fans of HBO’s fantasy-epic “Game of Thrones” got their first glimpse of show’s seventh season Wednesday ahead of the July 16 premiere.

And while Westeros won’t officially end in ice or fire until the next season, the new trailer teases an epic clash six years in the making.

Last season put fans through the ringer and was packed with reunions, resurrections, and, of course, gut-wrenching deaths (spoiler alert?). And in a series that seems to take malicious glee in killing off fan-favorites, the seventh season is expected to upend expectations.

The trailer opens with newly-minted Queen Cersei Lannister casually reciting a list of the enemies that surround King’s Landing. But if everyone’s favorite queen is worried, she’s not letting it show.

“Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it,” she says.

Cersei looks supremely comfortable on the Iron Throne, which seems to give her twin brother/lover Jamie Lannister pause.

Meanwhile, fans catch a brief glimpse of Tyrion Lannister with a dragon as its “mother,” Daenerys Targaryen, makes her way across the Narrow Sea to reclaim her birthright. And while most people in the realm seem hell bent on storming Westeros, Jon Snow is at the Wall (still) preparing for an even bigger — and arguably more important — showdown with the White Walkers.

The most chilling line of the trailer may be Sir Davos’ warning of encroaching doom: “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die. And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

Show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said that series will end after its eighth season, which will be shorter than the usual 10 episode order.

Fans have spent more than six years speculating about who will ultimately win the game of thrones, and the reaction to the trailer on social media was pure excitement.

The trailer ends with an ominous line: “The great war, is here.”