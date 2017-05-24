Navicent Employees speak out against claims of discrimination in Macon Health Club close

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health employees are speaking out after claims of foul play in closing the Macon Health Club.

Employees of all colors gathered Wednesday morning at Damon King Plaza to express their outrage over accusations of racism after the health club’s close back in April.

Employee Kristy Ard says it could cost the hospital far more than just their reputation in the medical community.

“Our medicaid and our medicare compensation is being threatened. If we lose that, what happens to our people at or below the poverty line who come in to our emergency room who get quality medical care not based on their ability to pay but based on they need medical care?” she said.

Because the hospital is registered as a 501-C-3, employees say they’re prohibited by law from returning the Macon Health Club to members who say they want it back.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Camp Fit N’ Fun getting kids moving over the summer with Zumba and yoga
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Camp Fit N’ Fun getting kids moving over the summer with Zumba and yoga
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Health Club members file federal discrimination complaint against Navicent Health
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Transition Academy to be housed in ‘Cross Roads’ alternative school facility, Parents outraged
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»