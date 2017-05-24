Multiple arrested in Baldwin County gang-related raid

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a nearly two year investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office served twenty one people with arrest warrants Wednesday morning. Baldwin County Sherrif, Bill Massee says the arrests were connected to a string of gang related crimes.

“We got information and it evolved into an investigation, an under cover investigation, involving guns, drugs and gangs in our community,” said Sheriff Massee.

The two year investigation focused on gang members involved in several shootings throughout Milledgeville. The search warrants led investigators to more than just suspects.

“We made two arrests yesterday, seized nine ounces of heroin,” said Sheriff Massee. “Served a search warrant at the individual’s home, we recovered nine weapons, five of which were stolen.”

The Milledgeville Police Department, FBI, DEA, ATF and Ocmulgeee Drug Task Force all helped bring in twenty people out of the twenty six officials were looking for.

“The people that we involved, were all gang members,” said Sheriff Massee. “We’ve documented tremendous amount of gang membership and gang involvement as well as narcotics and violence in our community.”

Sheriff Massee says Baldwin County residents can have a piece of mind now that these suspects are behind bars.

“We feel like these arrests will help make some of neighborhoods safer,” said Sheriff Massee. “People in the community will be pleased that they’re off the street.”

The suspects arrested made their first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Massee says some will be held in federal custody and others will be sent to the Baldwin County jail. The sheriff’s office is still continuing its investigation.