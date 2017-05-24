Mercer student receives Knight CUNYJ journalism internship

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After several interviews, hard work, and a lot of research, Avery Braxton, former 41NBC/WMGT intern, is heading to New York City.

Braxton will spend his summer at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Journalism as part of the Knight CUNYJ Diversity Initiative program.

According to Kyle Sears, Director of Media Relations at Mercer, Braxton will take classes at CUNY, and he will intern with Spectrum NY1 News.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself in a city like New York,” Braxton said.

While interning at Spectrum NY1 News, Braxton will shadow reporters, edit video stories, and write scripts for the station’s political unit.

“Working under Errol Louis and the other NY1 reporters is a chance to learn from some of the best and really grow as a reporter,” he said. “I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned here at school to the test.”

According to the Knight CUNYJ Diversity website, the Diversity Initiative program was created to address under-representation in U.S. newsrooms and build a stronger pipeline of academically excellent and digitally trained minority journalists.

The program was funded with $1,200,000 from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Braxton is a rising senior at the Center for Collaborative Journalism (CCJ) at Mercer University majoring in Journalism and minoring Media Studies.

Additionally Tim Regan-Porter, Executive Director of the CCJ, received a John S. Knight Fellowship at Stanford University.