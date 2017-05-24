Marijuana Extract Eases Severe Form of Epilepsy

In this undated photo, Jack Ziolkowski, age 13, stands with his brother, Quinn. Jack’s seizures stopped after he began taking CBO, a cannabis compound. Courtesy Ziolkowski Family / per Maggie Fox, ok to use

It’s not clear precisely how CBD works. It appears to attach to brain cells, he said.

“The CBD binds with a novel receptor in the brain and thereby dampens down too much electrical activity,” he said. “It seems to be a relatively unique mechanism of action that’s not shared by any of the existing seizure medications.”

Doctors are interested in trying CBD on autism, anxiety, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, Devinsky said.

It may help people with other types of seizures, as well. Jack Ziokowski, now 13, has been taking CBD for more than two years.

His seizures started with a viral infection, said his mother Jenny Ziolkowski, who lives in Stamford, Connecticut.

Related:

Georgia Lawmaker Delivers Cannabis Oil

“We got a phone call from the school saying that Jack had had a massive seizure on his first day of first grade,” Ziolkowski told NBC News.

“He was having seizure after seizure and they couldn’t stop the seizures, and they couldn’t figure out what was causing them so he was just hooked up to all these machines and wires,” she added.

“He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t talk, he couldn’t feed himself and he couldn’t do any of those things.”

Jack recovered somewhat but could never be left alone. “The post-illness Jack is not much like the pre-illness Jack,” his mother said.

“ This trial represents the beginning of solid evidence for the use of cannabinoids in epilepsy.”

But once Jack started taking CBD, he went six full months without having a seizure and now rarely has one, his parents said.

“That was like a miracle. I mean … we were actually able to see him grow and make progress,” Ziolkowski said.

“He got a skateboard for his 13th birthday three weeks ago.”

Australian epilepsy expert Dr. Samuel Berkovic said much more testing is needed. “This trial represents the beginning of solid evidence for the use of cannabinoids in epilepsy,” Berkovic, who works at the University of Melbourne, wrote in a commentary.

Devinsky is hopeful.

“For 3,800 years, healers and physicians have been prescribing cannabis and documented that use to treat epilepsy,” he said.

“After nearly 4,000 years we for the first time have vigorous scientific data that a compound from cannabis works to treat epilepsy.”