Manchester Shows Off Its 'Stiff Upper Lip' After Deadly Attack

Flowers paying tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Andy Rain / EPA

That, coupled with the fact that a chunk of the city center remains behind blue police tape, blocking trams, cars, workers and pedestrians from their normal routine.

However, Manchester police said that unlike elsewhere in the country no troops would patrol the city’s streets.

One restaurant manager summed up the mood.

“It’s better than it was yesterday, but it’s not Manchester yet,” said the man, who asked not to be identified because it was against his company’s policy to speak with the media.

Wednesday night will see Manchester United face Dutch soccer giants Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm, Sweden.

Normally bars around the English city would expect busy crowds during the game, but with other events cancelled around the country there is a question mark about whether some fans will instead choose to watch the match at home.

“It’s like there’s something missing in the air, that energy,” the restaurant manager added. “People are around but they are keeping their heads down,” he said. “I hope by the weekend it will be back to normal. But at the moment I’ve never known anything like it.”