MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon County firefighter has died in the hospital after being hurt in the line of duty.

Darrell Plank suffered a serious head injury while responding to a house fire on Saturday.

The Macon County Fire & Rescue Facebook page says a processional will take Plank’s body back to Montezuma before noon this morning.

Plank leaves behind a wife and five children.