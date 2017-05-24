ISIS-Aligned Militants Occupy Parts of City, Take Catholics Hostage

Image: Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Pavel Golovkin / AP

Duterte said the situation would be similar to the tough 1970s rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, remembered by many Filipinos as one of the darkest chapters of their recent history.

“I said I would be harsh and I warned everybody not to force my hand into it,” Duterte said. “I have to do it to preserve the republic.”

Martial law allows Duterte to harness the armed forces to carry out arrests, searches and detentions more rapidly.

But human rights groups have expressed fears that martial law powers could further embolden Duterte, whom they have accused of allowing extrajudicial killings of thousands of drug suspects in a crackdown on illegal drugs.

