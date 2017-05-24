How Heroic Strangers Saved Kids' Lives After Concert Bombing

Fans leave the Manchester Arena following Monday night’s bombing. Dave Thompson / Getty Images

Even after Phil located their missing family members, Kim continued to care for the younster.

Kim said: “This little girl, I was so scared she was going to die. She was shaking, she was so cold. I was sat in a pool of blood, holding her saying, ‘The ambulance is coming, the ambulance is coming.'”

The couple later learned that the girl — whose name is Freya — suffered several broken bones and severe lacerations but survived.

‘There were bodies everywhere’

Also waiting for their daughter were Elena Semino and her husband, who were waiting by the ticket office when the explosion occurred.

“My husband and I were standing against the wall, luckily, and all of a sudden there was this thing,” she told the Associated Press. “I can’t even describe it. There was this heat on my neck and when I looked up there were bodies everywhere.”

She had suffered wounds to her neck and leg, but nevertheless dashed straight into the maelstrom to find her daughter.

Her husband, who suffered a minor injury, stayed behind to help an injured woman, according to the AP.

Semino later found her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, and her friends, safe.

The aunt who saved her niece

The Star, a newspaper based in the nearby city of Sheffield, paid tribute to a local woman named Kelly Brewster.

The 32-year-old died after shielding her sister and her sister’s 11-year-old daughter from the explosion, the newspaper reported.

She was killed, and while her sister, Claire, 34, and niece, Hollie, sustained what the paper described as “horrific shrapnel wounds” they survived and were being treated in hospital on Wednesday.

Alastair Jamieson and Mac William Bishop reported from London.