Here's Why Vermont's Governor Won't Legalize Pot

A member of the D.C. Marijuana Coalition prepares joints on Jan, 5, 2017. Paul J. Richards / AFP/Getty Images

Adult recreational marijuana use is now legal in Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maine and Washington, D.C. But pot is only sold commercially in half of those states, while the other half are still regulating how to proceed after recent legalization votes.

Scott made it clear that he supports eventual legalization, but wants to see more thought put into regulation. He said Wednesday that he’s returning the bill to the legislature with recommendations.

The policy changes suggested by Scott include tighter restrictions to keep pot out of the hands of minors, aggressive penalties for intoxicated drivers and expansions to the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Commission to include representatives from the state departments of health, taxes and public safety, along with substance abuse and treatment professionals.

“Given the gravity of this policy change, I would like to see the Commission have at least a year before making final recommendations,” Scott said.

Advocates for marijuana legalization expressed disappointment shortly after his announcement, with the advocacy group Marijuana Majority calling the governor’s decision “shameful” in a tweet.

In a statement, NORML Political Director Justin Strekal accused the governor of “repeating the failures of the past” rather than looking ahead.

“It is disappointing that Gov. Scott would not only defy the will of of state legislators, but also the will of the majority of Vermont voters who support ending criminal penalties for those adults who consume cannabis responsibly,” NORML Political Director Justin Strekal said. “Minor marijuana possession offenders should not be saddled with a criminal record and the lifelong penalties and stigma associated with it.”

Polls conducted in 2016 by Vermont’s

public radio station and in 2015 by Castleton Polling Institute found that a majority of Vermonters support legalizing adult marijuana use.

If the state joins the nation’s budding legal cannabis industry, it could rake in an additional

$75 million in annual revenue, according to a 2015 study conducted by the RAND Corporation.

But Scott doesn’t want to see the state leap before it looks.

“We’d be the first in the nation to legalize by legislation,” Scott told reporters, “and we need to move a little bit slower.”