Gigantic Sinkhole Swallows Man Alive After Cesspool Collapses in New York

One man is missing after a cesspool collapsed in the Long Island town of Huntington Wednesday, spawning a gigantic sinkhole that apparently swallowed the victim alive, authorities said.

Police say a crew was installing the cesspool at a Beech Place home when it collapsed shortly before 1 p.m., leaving a gaping hole that consumed the entire front yard and ate the top half of the driveway.

The missing worker was sucked in, authorities say. Another worker nearly suffered the same fate but managed to grab ahold of some type of equipment.

Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency presence at the scene. A large crane was sifting through mud and other debris. Later, crews brought in a device to suck muck out of the hole.

An hour and a half after the collapse, the man still hadn’t been recovered. First responders planted a large American flag at the site as they worked.

There have been a number of incidents of people and animals falling into cesspools on Long Island in recent years.