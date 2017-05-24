Gene Study Shows Zika's Stealthy Spread

By analyzing genomes generated as part of the study, researchers confirmed that the Zika virus was present in affected countries well before the first confirmed cases were detected. Broad Institute

And it looks a lot like other infections, notably its close relative dengue, which is also carried by mosquitoes.

But since it hit Brazil, doctors have learned that it can cause devastating birth defects and sometimes life-threatening reactions in a few people.

“We were way behind the curve on Zika,” said the Broad Institute’s Bronwyn MacInnis. “We need to be well ahead of the next emerging viral threat, and genomics can have a role in achieving this.”

A team at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), The Scripps Research Institute, Oxford University and elsewhere found evidence Zika had been in Florida since the spring of 2016. The

first locally transmitted cases were reported in July.

“We show that at least four introductions, but potentially as many as 40, contributed to the outbreak in Florida and that local transmission likely started in the spring of 2016 — several months before initial detection,” they wrote in their report in Nature.

The genetic lineage shows that whoever carried the virus in their bodies to Florida mostly came from infected areas of the Caribbean — probably the Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe — and some from Central America.

“Combining the infection rates with travel capacities, we estimated that around 60-70 percent of Zika-infected travelers arrived from the Caribbean,” they wrote.

The virus spreads when an Aedes aegypti mosquito bites an infected person and then bites someone else. In Brazil, there were enough infected people and enough mosquitoes for this to mean that each infected person infected about three other people. But in Miami, with fewer mosquitoes, air conditioning and screens, not everyone infected even one other person. So the virus was easier to control.

Just this week, a congressional committee heard complaints that U.S. officials struggled to properly diagnose people at the beginning of the outbreak, in part because there were not good tests and they were not calibrated well.

But one international team developed a portable, fast, hi-tech genomics test and took it on the road across Brazil.

They got a boatload of Zika samples from 1,300 patients.

“We developed a new protocol that allows for real-time genomic sequencing — something of vital importance when managing viral outbreaks as it can provide real insight into how a virus is spreading, transmitting and evolving,” said Nick Loman, of the University of Birmingham’s School of Biosciences, who worked on that study.

“ The responses to the recent Ebola and Zika outbreaks … have looked too much like valiant bucket brigades organized after the fire is out of control.”

“We also found that northeast Brazil, which was the region with the most recorded cases of Zika and microcephaly, was the nexus of the epidemic in Brazil and played a key role in its spread within Brazil to major urban centers, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, before spreading across the Americas,” added Oxford University’s Oliver Pybus.

Michael Worobey, an expert on the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, who was not involved in the studies, said they show it is possible to be on top of new disease outbreaks.

“Such work is possible mostly through the sustained efforts of a fairly small number of scientists supported by modest grants from a few enlightened funders,” he wrote in a commentary.

Governments could pay to do far more, he suggested.

He compared it to fire watch efforts in the dry U.S. West, where lightning strikes are tracked and teams are sent to tackle small fires immediately.

“This mentality needs to be applied to emerging infectious diseases,” Worobey wrote.

“The responses to the recent Ebola and Zika outbreaks undoubtedly involved great courage and ingenuity, but they have looked too much like valiant bucket brigades organized after the fire is out of control.”