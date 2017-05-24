East Dublin man stabbed, beaten with golf club

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An East Dublin man was stabbed and beaten with a golf club Tuesday on Highway 80 East in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sherriff’s Office, Calvin Howard, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen by Julius Harvey Provancher, 22, of McRae. Howard was also hit in the head with the golf club.

The Sheriff’s office says there is no clear reason for the attack.

Howard was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and Provancher was arrested.

Provancher is currently in Laurens County Jail charged with aggravated assault.

The Sherrif’s office says there are no other suspects, and the assault remains under investigation.