Community, fellow first responders remember Macon Co.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The community remembered a Macon county firefighter who lost his life fighting a fire.

“It’s our honor,” said Mast.

Honoring a man like firefighter Darrell Plank is the very least Elaine Mast could do.

“Darrell worked with my husband and my sons,” said Mast. “It’s hit all of us very hard. Darrell was so full of life.”

A life Macon County won’t soon forget.

It was marked by a procession of firefighters and first responders coming down Highway 224 and into downtown Montezuma.

Plank died while fighting a fire–the heavy end of a fire hose whipped around and hit him in the head, fracturing his skull.

“He was one of the probably most lively guys we had on the department,” said Assistant Macon County Fire Rescue Chief Allen Schlabach.

Schlabach rode in the processional.

“It was overwhelming coming out of Macon, Macon-Bibb, Centerville, Warner Robins, Houston County Byron, all those fire departments on the overpasses, standing there, at attention, in the rain,” said Schlabach.

Schlabach remembers Plank as a team player.

“He wanted everybody to be a team, no division, we’re together we’re a brotherhood,” said Schlabach. “Always looking forward, wanting to move forward. That was Darrell.”

The team is a man down now, but Mast knows he would appreciate the support.

“I hope he’s down here, looking down here watching, it would just mean everything for him to see this,” said Mast. “I’m sure he’s watching and smiling, big.”

Making the most of a father, a husband and firefighter, by doing the least they could.

“He’d want us to get it,” said Schlabach.

“This is just a small way of showing our respect,” said Mast.

Plank is survived by his wife and five children.