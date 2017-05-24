Chilling Manchester Photos Suggest Carefully Made Bomb

A backpack believed to have been used by the Manchester bomber. The New York Times via AFP – Getty Images

The Times didn’t disclose how it got the photos, but the National Counter Terrorism Policing unit of Britain’s National Police Chiefs Council hinted that it believed they came from official sources connected to the investigation.

“We greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law enforcement and security partners around the world,” the agency said in a strongly worded statement. “When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families.

“This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation,” the counterterrorism unit said.