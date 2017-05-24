Grandmother shot and killed in front of her grandchildren

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A grandmother was shot and killed at a convenience store this afternoon just outside of Milledgeville.
Detectives from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say 49 year old Rita Henon was leaving the K and C Short Stop on Sparta Highway around 3 o’clock with a couple of her grandchildren, when someone shot her to death.
Captain Brad King says they have a suspect is custody.

