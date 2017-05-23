Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Visit Western Wall

The message written by President Donald Trump at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum guest book and signed by him and his wife Melania after their visit on May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill / Pool via AFP – Getty Images

The Western Wall is not officially recognized as Israeli territory, and the Trump administration has not been clear about whether they believe it is part of Israel.

George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama each visited the Western Wall as private citizens or candidates. None of them was accompanied by an Israeli prime minister, and current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not join Trump for his visit. The two leaders and their wives will have dinner at the Prime Minister’s residence Monday evening.

Trump’s visit was complicated by reports that

U.S. representatives had told Israeli officials that Netanyahu should not join Trump because the wall “isn’t your territory.”

“This is in the West Bank. It is a private visit by the president, and it’s not your business,” a U.S. representative said last week, according to Israel’s Channel Two News.

A White House spokesperson later clarified that the comments “do not reflect the U.S. position, and certainly not the president’s position.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki

Haley told the Christian Broadcasting Network last week, “Obviously, I believe that the capital should be in Jerusalem and the (American) embassy should be moved to Jerusalem” from Tel Aviv and she added that the Western Wall was located in Israel — something which top Trump aides had declined to say.

Asked if he agreed with Haley on the wall on Air Force One en route to Israel on Monday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters only that “the wall is part of Jerusalem.”