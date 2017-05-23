Transgender Woman Defends Man Who Botched 'Back-Alley Surgery'

Dr. Marci Bowers performs the transgender operation on a patient at Mount San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Colorado on June 6, 2007. Glenn Asakawa / The Denver Post via Getty Images file

Because there are a relatively small number of doctors known for performing gender-confirmation surgeries, the procedures usually involve travel.

“You can’t just go get yourself a shiny new vagina and jump on an airplane home the next day,” Crose said. “So you usually have a week-long hospital stay after, then most people will stay in a hotel locally.”

To get the surgeries she seeks, Crose would have to pay entirely out-of-pocket; the final cost after travel and recovery could range anywhere from $40,000 to 60,000.

For transgender men, the costs can be even higher — and the procedures riskier.

“Phalloplasty is very expensive, around $60,000 to $80,000,” said Jamison Green, former president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and a current board member. “Finances are one of the big reasons people don’t do it, but also it’s a very risky procedure, and there can be complications.”

Green said most trans men opt to only have “top surgery,” or chest reconstruction, as a result. But even when insurance appears to cover a procedure, he said, sometimes it’s only partial coverage.

“There are cases in which trans men can have mastectomies but cannot have nipple grafting,” Green said, explaining that patients are left to pay the difference when only part of a procedure is covered.

But shining light on insurance complications only reveals what some of the country’s

estimated 1.4 million transgender people struggle with. Many do not have health insurance at all.

The National Center for Transgender Equality’s 2015

survey found that rates of unemployment were three times higher in the transgender community than the U.S. population at large. Many unemployed and under-employed people go without health insurance, or qualify for state low-income coverage programs like Medicaid and Medicare. Green said that only a handful of U.S. states have expanded Medicaid to include transition-related coverage, and Medicare policies are set regionally.

One of the few places WPATH is seeing an expansion in transgender health care is among Fortune 500 companies, where over half now offer transition coverage in their employee health plans.

“All of them will say that it didn’t cost them anything extra,” Green said.

The Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) included a nondiscrimination rule that would have mandated the majority of insurance companies cover all health care needed by transgender people — including hormone therapy and surgeries.

But early in May, the Trump administration’s

Health Department announced it would no longer defend Obamacare’s nondiscrimination policy in court. In a court filing on May 2, the Health Department said it would “reconsider” two hotly contested mandates in the Affordable Care Act: the right of women to seek birth control and abortion, and the right of transgender people to access transition-related care.

