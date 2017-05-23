Three More Jurors Picked for Cosby Sex Assault Trial

PITTSBURGH — Three more jurors were selected for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial on Tuesday, bringing the total to eight — all of them white, so far, in a case where the defense contends that race may have fueled the scandal swirling around the comedian.

The second day of jury selection got off to a late start because the judge held closed door hearings on “important matters” involving “fundamental rights” in the morning. No details of those sessions were released and transcripts have not been released.

But once individual questioning of prospective jurors began, the two sides quickly found common ground, agreeing to accept a white man in his 20s, a middle-aged white woman, and a white man in his 30s or early 40s.

On Monday, five jurors were selected, all of them white. Three black members of the pool were questioned, but two were dismissed by the judge and one by the prosecution. There appeared to be fewer than a dozen African-Americans in the first group of 100 potential jurors assembled.

Cosby, 79, said in a recent interview that he believes racism “could be” at the root of accusations of sexual misconduct that have piled up in the last two years. His daughters and attorneys have been more forceful in saying race has played a role in his legal troubles.

Dozens of women — black and white — have come forward with stories about Cosby, but the criminal charges he faces stem from only one of them: former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who claims Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004.

His trial is set to begin June 5 in Montgomery County, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, but the jury is being selected at the defense’s request from Allegheny County, because potential jurors in the Pittsburgh area may know less about the case.

All three jurors chosen Tuesday professed to have no fixed opinion about Cosby’s guilt or innocence. “I may have heard something here or there,” the middle-aged woman said.

A jury consultant, who sits to Cosby’s left, is assisting his lawyers in picking jurors. The consultant declined to provide his name, but he and Cosby have animated discussions.

Sitting just feet away from the men and women who may decide his fate, Cosby listens intently as they answer questions in voices so low the media, who are further away, can barely hear some of their answers.

The selection process is set to resume in the late afternoon, with an eye toward filling the remaining four slots and picking six alternates. Another pool of 120 jurors will be summoned to the courthouse Wednesday if needed.