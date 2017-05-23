Taiwan Activists Hope Gay Marriage Ruling Will Be Trailblazer in Asia

Thousands of supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community hold banners as they gather to support same-sex marriage at a major street in Taipei, Taiwan, on December 10, 2016 Ritchie B. Tongo / EPA

Legal experts say the 15 judges on the court form the most liberal such group ever, with seven appointed by Tsai after becoming president. One of the 15 has recused himself from the case, as he is married to a lawmaker who backs gay rights.

Five months after Kenny went on her knees to propose to Daphne at a rally of thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples on Taipei’s largest boulevard, the women, both in their early 30s, were trying on wedding outfits.

They were considering a white suit for Kenny, to match a dreamy white wedding dress Daphne favored. But work will keep them from joining a rally timed to coincide with Wednesday’s decision.

“Once it passes we’ll have everything, further protection,” said Daphne. “But before that, we have to make the most of what we have.”

