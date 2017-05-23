See Photos of Exactly Where the Manchester Explosion Happened

The explosion yesterday in Manchester, England, occurred at an entrance to Manchester Arena, one of the largest entertainment complexes in Europe, which is connected to the Victoria Station, a busy rail and tram stop near the center of the city.

The below maps show the neighborhood where Manchester Arena is located. It is near the city center, close to several parking lots, a soccer museum and a hotel.

Manchester Arena from Above

The area where the blast detonated is between Victoria Station and Manchester Arena. The area is public and not close to security checkpoints for the venue. The detonation took place just as the concert was ending, as the area would have become a choke point for both commuters in transit and people leaving the show.

National Football

Museum

Victoria

Station

Detonation

Manchester

Arena

Location of detonation

Victoria Station

Between the Railway and the Arena

This image shows another angle of where the blast occurred.

Manchester Arena

Detonation

location

Victoria

Station

Manchester

Arena

Location of detonation

